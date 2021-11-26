ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday deals 2021 – live: The best UK sales from Amazon, Nintendo, Lego, Oculus and more

By Eva Waite-Taylor and Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

You’ll be pleased to hear that Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – has finally arrived and a bunch of our favourite brand and retailers have outdone themselves for 2021.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs , games consoles and laptops to home appliances , beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Argos , Currys , Boots and Apple . It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping deal on a Nintendo Switch console bundle , but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Telegraph

The best Nintendo and Xbox Black Friday deals, plus top console and game offers in the 2021 UK sales

Ready, Player One: Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner and with it will come an avalanche of brilliant gaming deals. Some early deals on the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series S console have already been released, as well as bargains on gaming monitors, headphones, PC and Xbox games, but there are likely to be even better deals released closer to the event itself.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

The best mattress deals in the early Black Friday UK 2021 sales from Simba, Emma and more

Black Friday has fast become the biggest shopping event of the year. And it's not only limited to the day itself (which falls on November 26). Each year the sales get bigger and better, and now deals are available throughout the whole month of November. It's the perfect time to save on those big-ticket items like TVs, home appliances and mattresses.
SHOPPING
Bring Me The News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online. On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early. Starting...
RETAIL
The Independent

John Lewis’s Black Friday 2021 sale has landed: Shop the best early deals from Dyson, Apple, Lego and more

Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is fast approaching – in fact, in less than one week there will be thousands of deals to shop from hundreds of retailers. But if you just can’t wait for the day itself, you’ll be pleased to hear that John Lewis & Partners has already slashed prices across every department. It joins the likes of Boots, Superdrug, AO, Currys, Very, Studio and, of course, Amazon, in dropping its deals early. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBlessing us with discounts across fashion and beauty, home...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Tesco Black Friday sale 2021: Best Clubcard member deals, from PS5 games to Lego

Black Friday is this weekend and brands have started teasing out deals ahead of the four-day sale, with shoppers ready to secure some bargains and get started early on those Christmas purchases. Tesco might not be the first brand that springs to mind when you think about Black Friday – the mega shopping event that began in the USA as a post-Thanksgiving sale – compared to online giants like Amazon. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBut the supermarket knows that every little saving helps. Tesco is a regular contributor to the array of Black Friday...
FIFA
Telegraph

Best Amazon Black Friday deals in UK today including offers on Apple Airpods, Echo Dot and LEGO

Amazon's Black Friday sale is well and truly underway, with thousands of deals on Amazon devices, tech, tablets, electricals, gaming, beauty and more. The online shopping giant has built a reputation for going all-out for the shopping event, ever since it first introduced Black Friday to the UK back in 2013. As ever, to make sure you find the best Amazon Black Friday deals, The Telegraph's writers will be regularly reporting on the best Black Friday deals as they come in.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

