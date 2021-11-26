Black Friday deals 2021 – live: The best UK sales from Amazon, Nintendo, Lego, Oculus and more

You’ll be pleased to hear that Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – has finally arrived and a bunch of our favourite brand and retailers have outdone themselves for 2021.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs , games consoles and laptops to home appliances , beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Argos , Currys , Boots and Apple . It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best offers throughout the sale. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping deal on a Nintendo Switch console bundle , but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

Black Friday quick UK retailer links: