MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some days it feels like the world is more divided than ever. That division is what motivated an unlikely pair to try and do something about it. At Fernbrook Elementary in Maple Grove, students are digging into some new reading material. It’s a new book called, “Be Nice. The End.” Lessons from the book are sinking in with students at the school. “If you judge people on how they look you’ll never really get to know the way they are,” said Peyton Jatko, a fourth-grader at Fernbrook Elementary, Harper Helleen is also a fourth-grader at Fernbrook Elementary, “It’s just a...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO