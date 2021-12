Around this time last year, Boris Johnson appeared before the British people to tell them that, as the vaccines came through in 2021, “the whole concept of a lockdown will be redundant”. Three weeks later, Christmas was cancelled. As the country edges towards more restrictions and rushes to get the booster vaccine programme underway, it is a timely reminder both of how quickly the coronavirus can disrupt plans and assumptions and, indeed, how complacent, vacillating and chaotic the prime minister can be when he really puts his mind to it.

