Maine State

Health care staffing woes persist despite few exits after Maine’s vaccine mandate

By Jessica Piper
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine — Weeks after Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers went into effect, data suggest it had only a small impact on total employment in the industry, but the state still faces a shortage of health care workers as the pandemic continues. The continued staffing challenges come...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 11

AK
5d ago

That is a lie. A lot of healthcare workers, in Maine and across the country, have quit over the vaccine mandates.

Reply(5)
7
WGME

Maine suspends doctor's license for allegedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Waterville-based physician has had his license temporarily suspended after he allegedly spread COVID-19 misinformation and inappropriately signed COVID-19 exemption letters, according to a state regulatory board. The State of Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure suspended the license of Dr. Paul Gosselin for 30 days, pending further...
MAINE STATE
