Maternity leave and childcare costs could destroy hopes for mortgage lending, applicants with young families have been warned, as the gap between house prices and affordability continues to rise.House prices have risen exponentially in the last 18 months, up almost 10 per cent in the 12 months to October and property prices rising by an average of £30,000 since the start of the pandemic, according to Nationwide.Yet when you buy a house there are many hoops to jump through on top of the deposit. These include your income, your credit history, and for anyone expecting or with children, their costs...

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO