The woman was on her phone when the furry guest visited her backyard!. A woman from Quesnel, British Columbia, recently shared her hair-raising encounter with wildlife last week. Melanie Porter was out on her porch for a quick smoke break and browsing TikTok when she noticed something in her front yard. Initially, she thought it to be the neighborhood cat, but it was not ... No, it was much bigger than a cat.

ANIMALS ・ 19 DAYS AGO