Environment

Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday

By Robert Poynter
Duluth News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s. As we get...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Duluth News Tribune

Mild to kick off December

Although it will be mild, there will be a breeze Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph and gusts reaching near 20 mph at times. Temperatures stay warm Wednesday night as we only drop down to near freezing to kick off Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Cloudy and chilly for Wednesday

FOX 2 - Hey gang, the snow total for this November is 7.1 inches. The average November brings 1.9 inches - making us 5.2 inches above average. The all-time record monthly snowfall for any November is 11.8 inches back in 1966. But the next potential for rain or snow is on Sunday, so it's too early to get excited.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool, Crisp Start To December, Sunny & Warm Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We kicked off the month of December with cool, crisp conditions. Morning temperatures fell to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. It was not quite as cool as Tuesday but still feels like fall South Florida style. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by midday and highs will rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. (CBS4) High pressure will provide for a dry, stable air mass over the next few days. Temperatures will increase by a few degrees each day. Lows will continue in the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of pleasant sunshine. As high pressure shifts into the Atlantic and more of an easterly breeze develops, we are in for a slight warm-up this weekend. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warm start to December with mostly cloudy Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warm front arrives in northeast Indiana this Wednesday, bringing the chance for some light rain, mostly cloudy skies, and above-average temperatures. Despite a chilly morning with temperatures below freezing, the front will quickly lift temperatures to the upper 40s by the afternoon despite continued cloud cover. The best chance for periods of light rain will be from late morning until early afternoon mainly south of Allen County.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Moves In Along With Warmer Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today’s high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain. Photo...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KATC News

A warmer stretch of days to end the week

A beautiful stretch of weather continues on Wednesday with the start of an extended stretch of warm weather. The highs on Wednesday will be sitting in the mid and upper 70s and even the lows will stay a little warmer only dropping into the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE

