In a recent interview with Sportbible, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy looked back at some of his most memorable dives of all time. One such instance occurred on an episode of RAW during his 2008 rivalry with then-WWE Champion, Randy Orton. Hardy would climb the metal structure next to the Titantron and dive 33 ft down onto Randy Orton as the crowd gasped in amazement. But such a feat is something Hardy only sees as a challenge to overcome.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO