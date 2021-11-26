ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father Robert Mackenzie: Abuse charges against retired priest dropped

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland's prosecution service has dropped its case against an 87-year-old retired priest extradited from Canada on historical child abuse charges. Father Robert Mackenzie had been accused of committing offences at two Catholic boarding schools. The 18 charges involved allegations of physical and sexual abuse. They were said to have...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell felt guilt over his crimes, court hears

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has told a High Court judge about the “guilt” he felt.Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, had been visited in prison by one of his victims some years ago, Mr Justice Johnson heard.The victim wanted to sue a football club Bennell had worked at and wanted him to sign a statement.Bennell told the judge that “because of the guilt” he felt, he had told the man he would “sign anything”.Mr Justice Johnson is overseeing a trial at the High Court in London where eight men, who say they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
queenseagle.com

Review board finds abuse allegations against Queens priest viable

A part time priest in Flushing and Jamaica has been removed from service after child sex abuse allegations were found to be credible, the Brooklyn Diocese announced Monday. An investigation by the independent Diocesan Review Board found the accusations against 86-year-old Rev. Peter Mahoney to have merit. “It should be...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Priests#Child Abuse#Bbc Scotland Scotland#Catholic#Crown#The Crown Office
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

One surgeon may have infected new moms who died of herpes

The tragic deaths of two new mothers may have been caused by a herpes infection in the finger of one surgeon. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died of herpes following cesarean sections by the same doctor in 2018. While the families of the deceased mothers were told by the coroner that their daughters were infected with herpes “prior to hospital admission” and there would be no inquest into their similarly strange deaths, an investigation by the BBC has found there may in fact be a connecting link.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy