Images: Annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K

The Foundation for Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic was back in person on Thursday morning.
The annual Thanksgiving race through Schenectady’s Central Park featured the 5K competition, but no Wellness Walk or Kid Fun Run, due to COVID remaining a threat locally, according to the foundation’s website.
Our photographer Erica Miller was hustling along the course with the runners to capture the victors, the fun and, of course, the traditional turkey trot gobblers out on the course.
Time to journey around the 2021 classic through her lens:
Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, wins the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.
