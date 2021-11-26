Images: Annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Runners compete in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady's Central Park on Thanksgiving.

The Foundation for Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic was back in person on Thursday morning.

The annual Thanksgiving race through Schenectady’s Central Park featured the 5K competition, but no Wellness Walk or Kid Fun Run, due to COVID remaining a threat locally, according to the foundation’s website.

Our photographer Erica Miller was hustling along the course with the runners to capture the victors, the fun and, of course, the traditional turkey trot gobblers out on the course.

Time to journey around the 2021 classic through her lens:

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE Runners compete in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, wins the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Lianne Farber, of Boston MA, is the first female to cross the finish in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Runners compete in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Clark Davis, of Boston MA, pumps his hands while competing in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Ryan Hesler, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Jack Gemmett, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Shazim Permaul, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Peter Rowell, of Albany, crosses the finish line in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, competes in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Runners compete in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Lianne Farber, of Boston MA, competes in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Dan Westman, of Schenectady, competes in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Shazim Permaul, of Schenectady, competes in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Peter Rowell, of Albany, competes in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Jack Gemmett, of Schenectady, competes in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, competes in the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

Runners during the annual Ellis Medicine Cardiac Classic 5K in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thanksgiving.

