What’s On Suncoast? 11.26 – 12.3

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound bring forth a funky, lyrically charged racket that is explosive, yet intimate. Taking cues from the dance bands of western Louisiana (and his native Midwest,), the streets (and 45’s) of New Orleans, touring African and Caribbean combos and the soul, funk & blues of his youth, Paul Cebar is a masterful synthesist of rhythmic culture. His time spent in his second home of New Orleans, as a musicologist in Florida, and as a journeyman wanderer in Cuba, is reflected in his musical worldview. In Florida for the Riverhawk Music Festival, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound will also perform at Fogartyville on Friday, November 12 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 for members; $24 for nonmembers; $12 for students. Advance tickets are available at WSLR or by calling 941-894-6469.
