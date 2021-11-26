ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

What’s On Suncoast? 11.26 – 12.3

 5 days ago
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of November 26 – December 3, 2021!. Orban’s Nursery is open to the public for one day only on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9 am to 3 pm. Come see over 200,000...

The Suncoast Post Announces Their 2021 “Person of the Year”- Katrina Cox

Oh, what a year (and a half)! So much has gone on to change our lives, some good and some not so good. The team at the Suncoast Post has been choosing a “Person of the Year” for three years. The first person to receive the honor for 2018 was Betsy Halliwell Plante of the Blessing Bags Project. Chef Paul Mattison of Mattison’s Restaurants received the honor for 2019, and for 2020 the award was given to all of the residents of Manatee and Sarasota County! The folks at Visit A Paradise Realty were kind enough to receive the award virtually due to the Covid19 epidemic.
Blues Brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille in Bradenton

Experience the best in blues and a delicious brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille in Downtown Bradenton Sunday, November 21st, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Mattison’s offers weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday with a special Blues Brunch every 4th Sunday of the month. This month features Gary Drouin. Blues Brunch...
Mattison’s Forty-One Restaurant in Sarasota Reopens After Being Fully Renovated

Chef Paul Mattison, owner and executive chef of Mattison’s Restaurants and Catering Company is excited to announce the reopening of his south Sarasota Restaurant, Mattison’s Forty-One. Having completed two phases of renovations that have spanned over the last two years, the restaurant now offers north and south terraces for outside dining, a new up-lit bar, an updated Galleria for private events and a completely renovated main dining room. In addition to the Galleria, the renovated restaurant now offers several on site options for private and corporate events.
Veterans Day Road Closures in Downtown Sarasota

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court. 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Main Street closed from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41. 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard. 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Pineapple Avenue...
Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound Coming to Fogartyville

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound bring forth a funky, lyrically charged racket that is explosive, yet intimate. Taking cues from the dance bands of western Louisiana (and his native Midwest,), the streets (and 45’s) of New Orleans, touring African and Caribbean combos and the soul, funk & blues of his youth, Paul Cebar is a masterful synthesist of rhythmic culture. His time spent in his second home of New Orleans, as a musicologist in Florida, and as a journeyman wanderer in Cuba, is reflected in his musical worldview. In Florida for the Riverhawk Music Festival, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound will also perform at Fogartyville on Friday, November 12 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 for members; $24 for nonmembers; $12 for students. Advance tickets are available at WSLR or by calling 941-894-6469.
Microforest Created by Students, Veterans, and Civic Organizations Ready for Planting at Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club

Throughout the summer, twenty student volunteers from the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab Student Community Innovation Project (SCIP) partnered with Sarasota Urban ReForesters (SURF) and Florida Veterans for Common Sense Fund to design, implement, and promote a microforest that is made up of 1,100 trees. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the location of the planting has shifted from its original location at Nathan Benderson Park to Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
