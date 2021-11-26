ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

One chart shows the dramatic drop-off in ship tracking data from China. This could be a sign of a worsening global supply chain crisis.

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOxWR_0d76kR2I00
The Lianyungang Port in Jiangsu, China.

Wang Chun/VCG/Getty Images

  • The number of AIS signals from ships in Chinese waters has plunged 85% in under a month.
  • Shipping companies use the data for a range of purposes, including the planning of shipping routes.
  • The decline in data could worsen the current supply chain crisis.

Ships in Chinese waters have vanished from tracking systems the maritime industry uses, a development that could worsen the global supply chain crisis.

The Automatic Identification System (AIS) — which relies on ships to send data to stations along the coastline or via satellites — has witnessed a plunge in the signals it receives in recent weeks.

Data from market intelligence and valuations provider VesselsValue show the number of signals in Chinese waters plunging 85% in under a month — from more than 100,000 a day on October 28 to over 15,000 a day on November 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BC9jy_0d76kR2I00
Graph showing drop off in China's AIS ship data in November 2021.

VesselsValue

The steep decline comes after China Personal Information Protection Law came into effect on November 1. The new rules regulate how domestic and foreign organizations collect and export the country's data.

There are no specific guidelines on shipping data due to the new regulations, but some domestic providers in China have stopped providing information to foreign companies due to the law, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Shipping companies use the data for a wide range of purposes, including the planning of shipping routes, logistical operations and congestion analysis.

As these signals typically provide the greatest data coverage and insight into shipping in Chinese ports, the decline in this data could significantly impact ocean supply chain visibility across China, one of the world's major trading countries, said VesselsValue's head trade analyst Charlotte Cook in an email statement to Insider.

"The increased availability and volume of AIS data in recent years has become something the industry widely depends on, allowing shipping lines to predict vessel movements ahead of time, track seasonal trends and improve port efficiency," said Cook.

"Ultimately, the significant reductions we are seeing in the count of vessels signaling in China will reduce the ability to accurately monitor vessel activity, and this could have knock-on effects to already squeezed global supply chains," she added.

"If this continues, there will be a big impact in terms of global visibility especially as we come into the busy Christmas period with supply chains already facing huge problems all over the world," Anastassis Touros, AIS network team leader at ship tracking and maritime intelligence MarineTraffic, told Reuters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 121

Perdido River fungal research Center
5d ago

China knows that it has its hands around the neck of the worlds economy, China is positioned to take over the global economy. Joe Biden and his National Socialist Democrats are doing everything in their power to help China achieve their goals and crush the last bastion of Democracy.

Reply(8)
64
SurfsUp
5d ago

It only shows that we should bring manufacturing back to the country, particularly for essentials like medication and supplies.

Reply(11)
72
B L
4d ago

I remember Obama raising the business tax rate which chased many major companies to leave America to avoid higher taxes and then saying that these jobs would never return to America. Trump lowered the business taxes and these companies started returning with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. Now, Biden takes over, raises the business taxes again and guess what? This is just another result of a very poor foreign policy administration who went out of their way to block cargo ships from unloading supplies along the west coast while red states like Texas and Florida are unloading as many Cargo ships as possible to help keep America running. People need to open their eyes, it’s pretty obvious that the Democrats are doing everything possible to force the economy to collapse and the citizens into poverty and socialism.

Reply(13)
45
Related
Interesting Engineering

The Mystery Behind China's Secret Cockroach Farms

Cockroach farming is practiced in China on a massive scale. At present, there are hundreds of cockroach farms in China, with the total number of cockroaches produced annually exceeding the global human population. The insects produced in these unique farms are mostly used in the production of cosmetics and medicines, or for animal feed.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Supply Chains#Ships#Chinese#Vesselsvalue#Reuters
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

Worried About Empty Store Shelves? Here Are the 5 Commodities That Will Be Hardest To Find

Panicked purchasing, empty store shelves, long lines at the gas station—given supply chain woes, is that America for the foreseeable future? Yes and no, said one supply chain expert—and also maybe. The global supply chain is a complicated mechanism that can be upset by a few isolated breakdowns, but it also is predictable and resilient enough that knowing what to look for can help countries, communities and individuals reduce negative effects.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
helpnetsecurity.com

The ripple effect: Why protection against supply chain attacks is a must

The SolarWinds attack continues to send ripples across the world of cybersecurity. For the uninitiated, this form of cyber attack was like a gradual spread of poison, and its fallout proved to be massive – starting with national (US) security concerns that Russia might have been involved and ending up with President Biden issuing an Executive Order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity, followed closely by similar efforts by the UK government.
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

China may beat US to first-ever laser satellite global network

China and the U.S. are in a race to establish the first laser-based satellite communications network, which could greatly increase the speed of communications between the Earth’s surface and satellites in orbit. As the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday, China recently conducted a test of the laser-based communications system,...
CHINA
Reuters

Bondholder rejection forces China developer’s hand

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kaisa’s (1638.HK) bondholders are upping their game. A group of investors has turned down the Chinese developer’s appeal to exchange $400 million in notes due in a week into a new, 18-month bond. The company says the deal could avoid a wider restructuring read more , but with nothing offered to sweeten the pot, it looked a dud from the start.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Seeks Better Cross-Border Control of Big Data With New Plan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025, in a five-year plan published on Tuesday. The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed forward its...
TECHNOLOGY
KFYR-TV

Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say

A Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you've had a little too much eggnog, when it starts talking to you. President Joe Biden is signing four veterans-related bills into law at the White House on Tuesday. 10PM Sportscast - 11/29/2021. Updated: 1 hours ago. Night Report...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

310K+
Followers
21K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy