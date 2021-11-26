ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Letter of Gratitude to San Francisco

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, San Francisco: You’re such a wondrous and wild, magical and maddening, delicate and duplicitous creation. I celebrate your individuality daily; I also bemoan your dystopian quirks quite often. But your home for me: My touchstone that I’m forever grateful to have stumbled upon. Here, I’m my authentic self....

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bay Area Bridge Tolls To Jump By $1 On Jan. 1

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If soaring gas prices weren’t enough of a hit to your pocketbook, transportation officials reminded San Francisco Bay Area commuters Wednesday that bridge tolls will be increasing by $1 on New Year’s Day. The Bay Area Toll Authority said the increase will go into effect on the region’s seven state-owned toll bridges. It does not impact commuters using the Golden Gate Bridge. The increase is the second of the three $1 toll increases approved by the state legislature in 2017 and by voters through Regional Measure 3 in June 2018. Regular tolls for two-axle cars and trucks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

They live in 'marine debris' on the San Francisco Bay. The law threatens their way of life.

When the "bomb cyclone" ripped through the Bay Area with 60 mph gusts in October, Han and Amanda Nguyen's flotilla of boats began to drift. The couple had been anchored-out — a term for living aboard their boat — between Coast Guard Island and Union Point Marina, in the southern end of the Oakland Estuary, for a few months at that point. They had a roving collection of boats, most of which are nonoperable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron: Rush To Vaccinate In East Bay As New Variant Emerges

OAKLEY (KPIX 5) – A vaccination clinic in Contra Costa County on Monday took new urgency as health officials worldwide are monitoring the spread of the newly-discovered Omicron variant. While the variant has not been found in the Bay Area or anywhere in the United States as of Monday, for the adults and children receiving vaccines at the Oakley Recreational Center, Omicron was on the minds of those getting their shots. “Sounds like it could be pretty bad, hasn’t really been around long enough for them to know enough about it,” said Michael Walko, who got his booster shot at the clinic. Contra...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Couple Opens First Cornhole Store In Northern California

El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple in El Dorado County is making a living from the first and only cornhole store in Northern California. It’s not just a game to these two—it’s a lifestyle. What just started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, has turned into a thriving business. “I just thought it was a side gig,” said Schwartz, “We used to have to beg people, but now we actually can’t keep up with all the demand.” The couple started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch, making their own designs, all in-house. The El Dorado company is one of three cornhole businesses to open a retail space in California. “Especially when COVID hit, the demand on the manufacturing side went up quite a bit,” said Schwartz. The game is quickly gaining popularity, with national attention from shows even being highlighted on ESPN. “You can be five-year-old to eighty-year-old to play so there’s not a huge physical requirement,” said Schwartz. “It’s a social game.” If their business is any indication of the future market, we will likely see more of these shops popping up in the future.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Bay Area city apologizes for bulldozing blues community

HAYWARD, Calif — A California city has apologized to Black and Latino residents and descendants of a tight-knit community that was torn down more than half a century ago. The East Bay Times reports Sunday that the apology was welcomed by many from the 12-block area known as Russell City in Hayward. The community had unpaved roads and no fresh water but was a vibrant hub for blues musicians until it was torn down to make way for an industrial hub. The Hayward City Council issued the apology on Nov. 16. It’s among a number of U.S. cities that have been reckoning with past racial injustices.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4

Violent weekend in San Francisco

Oakland city leaders discuss crime prevention plans. 11-year-old East Texas girl killed in 'hunting accident' on Saturday evening. Health officials: No cases of omicron COVID-19 variant yet detected in California. Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joins KRON4 to talk about Carmel-by-the-Sea 'Just surprising,' neighbor says after Cary man accused of using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The best grocery store in San Francisco you've likely never been to

The first thing you should know about Nijiya Market is that it's great. The second is that it's perhaps the most poorly laid-out grocery store you've ever been inside. For the uninitiated, Nijiya Market on Post Street in San Francisco's Japantown is one of the best grocery stores in town. If you're in the market for Japanese goods — from essentials like soy sauce to extremely specific white rice varieties — it's a food heaven.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#City Limits#Landlord
SFGate

Life inside a century-old SRO hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin

Most mornings at Polk Manor, I woke up to the sound of seagulls. Or car break-ins. Or nothing at all. Living in a single room occupancy in the Tenderloin is actually a lot more quiet than you’d think. For about three years, I lived alone in a century-old 8-by-10 hotel room above a radical feminist bookstore, a cluttered storefront that sold sequined negligees and a massage parlor called Healing Winds that never seemed to be open. Had I not, I’d probably be a completely different person.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

The Festive Vibes at San Francisco’s New Castro Eatery Are Not to Miss

The menu at Copas is a love letter to all things verdant green. Nomica was one of the most creative modern Japanese restaurants in SF from the owners of Sausalito’s legendary Sushi Ran. I was so sad when it closed at 2223 Market Street after a short, unimpressive morph into the less exciting Izakaya Sushi Ran. But let’s get this straight: brand new Copas, which opened quietly in late September of 2021 in that same storied space, is nothing like Nomica.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Unearthed footage shows a long-gone 1960s San Francisco

If, like most of us, your understanding of 1960s San Francisco life is gleaned from popular culture, you probably imagine a tumultuous city. Civil rights and anti-war demonstrations marching on City Hall, Jimi Hendrix distorting “The Star-Spangled Banner” to LSD-fueled crowds in the Panhandle, or maybe a Mustang GT growling through the city, chasing crooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
@JohnLocke

San Francisco Created Its Shoplifting Problem

Rich Lowry of National Review Online explains how San Francisco government helped create the city’s current crime wave with bad public policy. It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America’s largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

State sends San Francisco officials concerned letter over rejected housing projects

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) informed San Francisco officials that the county and city may have violated state housing law by rejecting multiple affordable housing projects. On Monday. Housing Accountability Unit Chief Shannan West sent a letter to City and County officials that the HCD is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California progress report reveals Asian, white success and Latino leap forward

The average Californian has done better than the average American. California women are doing better than California men overall. And only Latinos and Asians, among all ethnic groups, have improved in well-being in the last decade. These were some of the findings of the report “A Portrait of California 2021-2022” published by Measure of America, a Social Science Research Council program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cameron Eittreim

What Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving In San Francisco, California

San Francisco has such a diverse culinary track that there are literally dozens of delicious restaurants to choose from. But dining out on a holiday like Thanksgiving can be an unusual situation. Not every restaurant will be open on that day, so I took a gander at which restaurants will be serving lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving day. Many of these restaurants offer a diverse menu, and the remarkable thing about San Francisco is the sheer diversity of cuisine to choose from.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

