TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Exxon Mobil said it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year. The energy giant said the $15 billion will go toward projects focused at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing operations and increased investments in the low carbon solutions business. As part of its greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans, Exxon Mobil anticipates year-end 2021 results showing a reduction of 15% to 20% in greenhouse gas intensity from upstream operations compared to 2016 levels, four years...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO