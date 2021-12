Green Akku, a German provider of solar modules for application on balconies, is offering a flexible solar module for use in boats, mobile homes and caravans. The Sphere panel is available with wattages of 70, 110, 150 and 200 W. It has a thickness of just 2mm and can be bent up to 50 degrees, which makes it suitable for round or curved shapes in boat and vehicle construction. The panel is also built with translucent teflon ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) industrial coating that the manufacturer says ensures a very high level of scratch resistance and weather resistance.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO