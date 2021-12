The hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is off to a fantastic start as fans are eating up season four like never before. To give you an idea of just how popular “Yellowstone” is, the first episode of season four saw more than 8 million viewers tune in. The return of “Yellowstone” means the return of another popular segment among fans of the show. “Tales From the Bunkhouse” sees actors from the show join together to talk about the most recent episodes. The show typically features actors Jefferson White (Jimmy), Denim Richards (Colby) and Ian Bohen (Ryan). The bunkhouse crew shares stories from behind the scenes as well as discusses what took place in front of the camera. It is an entertaining bit that a lot of “Yellowstone” fans really enjoy watching. You can always count on the sort segment to provide a few laughs as well.

