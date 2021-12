On February 22, 2006 a 51-year-old out of work accountant named Andrew Ramsey and his partner, Beverley Sinclair, were returning home from an evening out in Glasgow, Scotland. When the couple reached their house they noticed a black Honda Accord. Two plainclothes police officers emerged from the vehicle, addressed the couple by name, and “arrested” Andrew Ramsey. Beverley watched as they handcuffed Andrew and put him in the back of their car and drove away.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO