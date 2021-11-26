ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

BOYS BB: Lewis Cass Kings preview

By BEAU WICKER For the Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lewis Cass boys basketball team returns plenty of height for a high school basketball team. The Kings’ starting lineup will consist of 6-foot-6 junior Tyson Good, 6-5 junior Luke Chambers, 6-4 sophomore LJ Hillis, 6-4 senior Robert Fitch and 6-1 senior Tristin Miller, who is a strong player in the...

www.kokomotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

PREP PREVIEW: West Bladen boys basketball

• Head coach: Travis Pait (15th year overall, 164-185; 11th year at West Bladen, 122-123; was 15-12 in one year at South Robeson, 14-13 in one year at Harrells Christian, 13-37 in two years at Hoke). • Last year: Eighth in Three Rivers Conference, 1-11 overall. This is the first...
BASKETBALL
yoursun.com

BOYS HOOPS PREVIEW: A changing of the guard at CCS

Community Christian had a rough couple of days at the Lemon Bay Preseason Tipoff this past week. The Mustangs ran into a defending district champion on Monday, falling to Port Charlotte, 81-36. Tuesday, Community Christian faced a North Port team that was still angry about its defensive effort loss to DeSoto County the day before. That resulted in a 57-25 drubbing.
EDUCATION
WKBN

South Range High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In March, John Cullen retired as South Range’s head basketball coach. “We need to continue the success coach Cullen has established over the past 8 years,” says first-year head coach Will Klucinec. “We have a big challenge ahead of us. We need to get a lot of guys acclimated to the […]
CANFIELD, OH
yoursun.com

BOYS HOOPS PREVIEW: Bulldogs seeking a little balance

When DeSoto County was at its best last season, multiple Bulldogs were taking the scoring load off their dynamic post player, Keimar Richardson. Richardson has moved on to play football at Georgia Military this season, so the search is on in Arcadia to find some way to make up for his missing double-doubles while also finding consistent complementary scoring.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
dailyjournal.net

Greenwood Christian boys basketball preview

About the only thing that hasn’t changed at Greenwood Christian are the expectations. Less than two years removed from a historic season that included the school’s first-ever Johnson County tournament championship in any sport and ended with the Cougars ranked atop the state in Class A, the boys basketball program has undergone a complete makeover.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Ozark Sports Zone

2021-22 Winter Preview: Halfway Boys Basketball

Halfway boys basketball posted a 16-8 record last season. To replicate that performance, the Cardinals will have to replace Polk County League MVP Trenton McCarthy and first-team all-conference selection Trey McCarthy. Senior forward Sloan Gallivan will shoulder a lot of responsibility for Halfway this year. He averaged 14.7 points, 8.5...
HALFWAY, MO
hendersonvillestandard.com

Sumner County boys basketball previews

Returning Starters: Kristian Shaw, Andrew Paige, Jackson Long. Key Contributors: Kristian Shaw, Andrew Paige, Jackson Long, Eli Rice, Tyler Moore, Braden Brinkley. Coach Speak: “We have high expectations coming off last season. This team is a lot of fun to coach as they love the game and just want to play for each other. We have a lot of good players in our senior class and we have some good juniors and sophomores as well.” — Kip Brown.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
The 562

Boys’ Basketball Preview: Compton Tarbabes

Nothing has come easy for Compton basketball since the COVID-19 shutdowns. The program had to deal with the shooting deaths of three future, current, or former members of the team during the pandemic. Now the campus construction has forced them to practice on the small court at Roosevelt Middle School. They have to share the floor with other teams and can’t even practice at full speed under the basketball because the wall is so close to the baseline.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Cass
Person
Luke Chambers
The 562

Boys’ Basketball Preview: Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits

Cal-Hi Sports’ recently updated State record book shows that Long Beach Poly’s boys’ basketball team might have as dominant a history as the school’s football teams. The Jackrabbits enter this season with 2,105 all-time victories dating back to 1907–no other school in California has more than 1,800 wins. The Jackrabbits’ co-Moore League championship in the Spring was also the team’s 63rd league title, tied for most in state history.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Boys’ Basketball Preview: Lakewood Lancers

Talk to any Long Beach basketball coach about last year, and none of them are happy about it. The lack of summer and fall practices, and the quick start-up of the season’s first games after the Los Angeles County Public Health Department gave the greenlight made things difficult on everyone.
LAKEWOOD, CA
basketballinsiders.com

Kings vs Timberwolves: Predictions, Picks and Game Preview

The Sacramento Kings (6-8 SU, 7-7 ATS) will travel to Minnesota to battle the Timberwolves (4-9 SU, 4-9 ATS) at the Target Center Wednesday Night. Both teams are coming into this game scuffling. The Kings had dropped four straight before beating the Pistons by 22 on the road Monday. The Wolves have also lost 4 of their last 5, with their lone win being a 24 point blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 12th.
NBA
The 562

Boys’ Basketball Preview: Cabrillo Jaguars

Fourth-year Cabrillo boys’ basketball coach Kyles Hawkins’ team is making progress. The Jaguars finished tied with Millikan for fifth place in the Moore League last year during the abbreviated Spring season, and the team once again has some young talent to build around. “I think I’m doing something right even...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Kings#Kt
kingsherald.com

Kings vs. Timberwolves Preview: A 10th Seed Showdown

Hey friends! Heard there was a game today and decided that my time sabotaging the Lakers franchise from within was a complete and total success, so I'm back and ready to lightly write about our Kings, in between random rants. How was LA, you ask? Oh it was great. Mongolian BBQ, relaxing walk on the beach with loved ones, nearly getting caught in the crossfire of a fight at Staples Center... I'm sorry.. I mean The Crypto.com Arena... while watching the Timberwolves go up 30 points on the Lakers - it was all I could ask for. Hey, speaking of the Timberwolves: the Kings have a game today in Minnesota! Will Sacramento stoop to the level of their competition? Can the Kings build on their blow out of the Detroit Pistons? Will Taurean Prince's father read this and realize I was the Kings fan giving him the quiet go ahead to whomp the 12 drunk Lakers' fans sitting next to me on Friday night? Let's talk Kings basketball!
NBA
lehifreepress.com

Season Preview: Lehi boys hoopsters are young but talented

The Lehi boys basketball team gets the season underway on Tuesday (Nov. 23), when the Pioneers will host Westlake at 7 p.m. and begin the defense of their 5A state championship. Lehi will be very young this year. The Pioneers return just one senior and one varsity starter from last...
LEHI, UT
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs. Raptors Preview: A Battle of the Barnes

The Sacramento Kings will be desperate to get back in the win column Friday night as they return home to host the Toronto Raptors. Sacramento is back in Golden 1 Center for the first time in over a week, going 1-3 on their recent road trip. The Kingdom grew antsy...
NBA
Kokomo Tribune

BOYS BB: Northwestern Tigers preview

Northwestern’s boys basketball team returns the bulk of its roster from last season, which is not to say the Tigers are rich in experience. “Like many others, we had a strange [2020-21 season], only playing 14 games and really not having our entire team until well after Christmas. We still have limited game experience for a lot of these kids,” veteran coach Jim Gish said.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Crescent-News

Boys basketball preview: Tinora begins Lymanstall era

The Tinora boys basketball program will start a new era with a familiar face on the sidelines heading into the 2021-22 season and after an up-and-down season a year ago altered by COVID-19 changes and injuries, the Rams will look for a new start in the Kris Lymanstall era. The...
DEFIANCE, OH
Kokomo Tribune

BOYS BB: Tri-Central Trojans preview

Tri-Central boys basketball coach Bill Bowen is replacing his frontline from last season. “This team will be different,” he said. “We will be more athletic, quicker. Our ballhandling and shooting should be real [team] strengths. It depends on how we defend and rebound.”. The Trojans (11-12 last season) return two...
EDUCATION
the562.org

Boys’ Soccer Preview: Compton

Like the rest of the Compton High sports programs, the boys’ soccer team is struggling without having a campus and regular practice schedule on a full field. Last week, coach Juan Reynoso was answering questions for this preview while 13 players were using 1/3 of the available grass at Roosevelt Middle School while Compton HS is under construction. The football team and girls’ soccer team were using the rest.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Previewing the boys and girls Cross-Country Meet of Champions

After two-plus months of riveting action on the courses, the 2021 New Jersey high school cross-country season is fast approaching its final finish line. The NJSIAA Meet of Champions will close the books on the running circuit’s first leg on Saturday, with the girls race going off at 11:00 a.m. followed by the boys race at 11:45.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy