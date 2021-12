Nothing has come easy for Compton basketball since the COVID-19 shutdowns. The program had to deal with the shooting deaths of three future, current, or former members of the team during the pandemic. Now the campus construction has forced them to practice on the small court at Roosevelt Middle School. They have to share the floor with other teams and can’t even practice at full speed under the basketball because the wall is so close to the baseline.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO