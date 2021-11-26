Column: There’s Iron Bowl magic at Jordan-Hare — just not this year

Alabama’s had some success in rivalry games in hostile environments. The Crimson Tide has won seven straight at Tennessee’s massive Neyland Stadium and five straight at LSU’s Tiger Stadium that now seats more than Bryant-Denny. The decibel levels are hard to match what Alabama finds in Baton Rouge and yet that hasn’t contributed to a loss since 2010.
Turns out a trip to Walmart can be quite educational in historic college football rivalries. Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young (California) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (Georgia) didn't grow up in the state. So, they didn't have a full appreciation for the Iron Bowl until they arrived in Tuscaloosa. More...
Listen to the radio call of Alabama football star Bryce Young finding Ja’Corey Brooks for six on the game-tying touchdown in the 2021 Iron Bowl. The Alabama football team needed a miracle, and got one, to win the Iron Bowl over Auburn, thanks to this remarkable game-tying touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Ja’Corey Brooks.
For all you may have heard about blustering and denial on the part of Alabama regarding Auburn moving the annual in-state rivalry to its home stadium 30-odd years ago, there was no one on either side who wasn’t aware that once the contract to play the game in Birmingham’s Legion Field expired, Auburn had the right to play its home games wherever it liked. Both sides figured to benefit, but The University had a greater obligation to the City of Birmingham to put up a fight.
Bryce Young, Alabama's Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback, hasn't ever started against Auburn.
A Moulton kindergartner is one of two students in the state to win Iron Bowl tickets this year after participating in the 2021 AEA Be a Champion and Read Contest. Racen Sutton, a proud Auburn football fan, learned he was the recipient of the award—and the ticket to Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn University next Saturday—in his school lunchroom during a special presentation by Alabama Education Association representatives on Monday.
The Iron Bowl nears, and the discussion has already began on the Iron Bowl of Podcasts, a new USA TODAY Network podcast discussing Alabama-Auburn/Auburn-Alabama every week. In the debut episode, Alabama reporter Nick Kelly and Auburn reporter Bennett Durando discuss their personal backgrounds with the Iron Bowl and what they're looking forward to most when they experience the rivalry in-person for the first time.
Everything moved in slow motion for Travis Williams as he watched from the Auburn sideline. Everything in front of Willie McClain moved in fast-forward as he raced down the aisle near his seats in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mac Jones’ pass to the end zone caromed off the back of Najee Harris...
It was a hard-fought game for over three hours, but there could only be one winner. After leading until the final 30 seconds of regulation, Auburn allowed Alabama to tie the game and eventually win it in a four-overtime classic. Following the game, Tigers fans took to social media to...
The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at this year’s Iron Bowl matchup and Florida firing Dan Mullen from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. A weekly look at all Alabama college and select high school games.
Nick Saban remembers last year’s Iron Bowl really well, because he watched it from home while battling COVID-19. He called the Iron Bowl one of the best rivalries in the country, and added that in the games Alabama has lost at Jordan-Hare Stadium, “We’ve been our own worst enemy.”. “There’s...
Alabama football has a date with the University of Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game, but it has some business to care of before the matchup. Coach Nick Saban is determined to show Jordan-Hare Stadium it does not have a vise grip on him. He has a losing record...
AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn University students are on Thanksgiving break this week, but T.J. Finley is still studying history. The LSU transfer and Louisiana native admittedly doesn't know much about the Iron Bowl's legacy. He's watched the game before, sure — he said last week Cam Newton was one of his favorite players growing up — but now that's going to start in the storied rivalry this Saturday, he wants to be caught up on what exactly the Iron Bowl means to so many people.
Recently, the Alabama Crimson Tide have not had much success in Jordan-Hare Stadium, as the Tide have dropped its last two match-ups in Auburn. The Tide travel to The Plains once again this Saturday, looking to pick up their first win in Auburn since 2015. When were the Tide actually...
As we’ve seen over the years, truly anything can happen in the Iron Bowl. Favorites and underdogs often don’t amount to much when Alabama and Auburn meet, and as the two teams close in on their 86th meeting it’s become apparent upsets are always in play. Since 2000, the lower-ranked team has won six of the 19 games in which at least one team was ranked, with three of those victories coming in the past eight years.
Britt Ware held up the orange-and-navy striped sweater with a script Auburn emblazoned across one of the navy panels and snapped a photo to send to Juli Carr. It was the day Auburn’s cheerleaders received their uniforms, and Ware couldn’t wait to share the moment with Carr, a close family friend and former Auburn cheerleader from 1983-85. Of all the uniforms Auburn’s cheerleaders don throughout the year, there’s one that stands out among the rest — that striped rugby sweater.
AUBURN – In the empty spot next to me sat a framed picture of Charles Hollis with a bouquet of roses in memory of the former Birmingham News sports writer, who set the bar high for all of us to follow during his beat writing days and later as a copy editor.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to the loss against Texas A&M earlier this season, there was only one place on the road in the SEC that Alabama football had lost since 2015. That place: Jordan-Hare Stadium. It's the single site where the Crimson Tide has lost more games than anywhere else in...
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are preparing to face Auburn in one of the biggest rivalry matchups in all of sports. While Saban boasts a 125-24 record since taking the reigns as the Alabama head coach, five of those losses have come to the Auburn Tigers. There are...
So, who at Auburn took a tin box filled with his picture, graveyard dirt and some chicken bones and buried it at the intersection of two dirt roads to summon a crossroad demon?. Who at Auburn promised Rumpelstiltskin her first-born in return for turning the Iron Bowl golden when it...
