ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno family displaced due to apartment fire on Thanksgiving

By Juanita Adame
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coRVU_0d76csO700

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno family has been displaced after a fire burned through their unit at
the Butterfly Grove Apartment Complex Thursday afternoon.

The call came in sometime after 2:00 p.m. Fire officials said they responded to the fire and saw heavy smoke showing from one of the units. Crews were able to determine it was just one unit that was affected and were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Although the fire was contained to one unit, surrounding units were also affected. One unit was affected directly by the fire and another one with damage from the fire.

A quick response from firefighters is what helped save the Butterfly Grove Apartment Complex on Thanksgiving.

“We had the fire that was in one unit and it looked like it was going to spread to three other units, [but] we were able to stop it from spreading.”

Fresno Fire batallion chief Dan O’Meara said it took crews 90 seconds to arrive.

“The residents were alerted with the smoke detectors and our guys did an amazing job it was a very quick knockdown, and that was able to save this [the fire] from going to the rest of the apartment complex,” O’Meara said.

Once on scene, fire crews wasted no time getting to work.

“We had one rescue to perform off of the second floor so we laddered the building and were able to safely rescue that one person that was on the balcony,” O’Meara said.

In all, 27 Fresno fire personnel responded to the fire and although several residents of the complex were displaced as a result, no serious injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, O’Meara credits the hard work of his crews that stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the complex.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley puts up town Christmas Tree

REEDLEY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Reedley will debut the town Christmas tree at a new event this year. The tree will be lit at the “Christmas in the Park” event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at pioneer park in downtown Reedley. The event continues at the park on Friday from 4-9 […]
REEDLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#Accident#Ksee#Fresno Fire
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy