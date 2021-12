Throughout the 3-7 Chicago Bears’ early Thanksgiving game against the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions, NFL on Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have had some fun with the various struggles of the two teams involved. One particularly notable part of that came after the Lions scored in the third quarter, but had their go-ahead convert pushed back five yards after a too-many-men penalty (their coaches are shown reacting to that above). Buck responded to that with “They’re just not used to scoring touchdowns!” and Aikman cracked up, then said “You’re a bad man!”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO