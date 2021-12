I do not have a green thumb. My interest is mostly in the more unusual plants, at least I think they are unusual. This time I am trying to keep a Venus Fly Trap alive. Did you ever try to grow one? My daughter, Deana, and I tried a hundred years ago (well, not quite). I read that they can grow to be 20 years old. I don’t believe ours died of old age; I think we would have realized all this if she had made it very long. Now, I might add that I have an idea why she wouldn’t have lasted very long.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO