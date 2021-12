Good morning everyone, let’s thank God for his grace and mercy. You say you love God, and you want to go to heaven, please take time to read 1 Corinthians 6:9-11. In this passage God is letting us know who will and who will not enter the kingdom of God. If you do not understand what is being said in the passage, ask God to reveal it to you. You see, God loves us so much he sent a way for us to get to heaven, that way is through his son, Jesus. Jesus paid the price for our sin sick souls with his precious blood. He did not have to do it, but he did it because he loves us. Jesus, God’s savior from heaven, gave of himself that we might be free.

