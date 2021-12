London Underground workers have planned a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas to protest against “unacceptable” Tube drivers’ rotas.This weekend, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are planning to take industrial action during the day and night.The first two days of the industrial action, on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November, are set to coincide with the reintroduction of Night Tube services since they were suspended in March 2020.RMT members are also planning to strike on six other nights: this Sunday (28 November), and on Friday 3 December, Saturday 4, Friday 10, Saturday 11,...

