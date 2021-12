A by-election debate to discuss the climate and ecological emergency will be held in North Shropshire next week. The event at the Eastern Oswestry Community Centre, beginning at 7.45pm on Monday, December 6, will see candidates in the North Shropshire by-election take questions from the audience and present their vision for how the UK and Shropshire should respond to the climate crisis.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO