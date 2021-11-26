ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich v Wolves: Competition will only help raise the bar at Molineux

By Liam Keen
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompetition is what Bruno Lage wants at Wolves and it is competition he is starting to get. There are two facts that remain true. It is a supremely talented squad, but one that is slightly too small. Luck with a lack of injuries has played a part, but players...

www.shropshirestar.com

BBC

Norwich City v Southampton

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has an almost fully fit squad to choose from for his first game in charge. Christoph Zimmermann remains sidelined and Sam Byram will play for the development side on Friday night as he builds up his fitness. Nathan Redmond has recovered from Covid-19, meaning Southampton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WNCY

Soccer-Wolves held to goalless draw at Norwich

NORWICH, England (Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. Dean Smith’s Norwich, who had won their last two games, had the better of the contest against their sixth-placed opponents but were unable to carve out enough real openings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

José Sá keeps Norwich at bay as Wolves take point from rejuvenated hosts

Wolves were able to hold off a late challenge from Norwich to secure a point in a goalless draw at Carrow Road. Dean Smith felt this was an improvement on the 2-1 home win over Southampton that kicked off his tenure last weekend. “We were probably fortunate to get an extra two points last week and probably unfortunate to lose a couple of points this week,” he said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Norwich 0-0 Wolves: Dean Smith's unbeaten start continues at Carrow Road

Dean Smith's unbeaten start as Norwich boss continued as his side held Wolves to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road. Smith's tenure got off to a winning start with a 2-1 home victory against Southampton last weekend and it was followed up by what could prove to be a significant point against a top-half Wolves team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kieran Dowell hands Norwich fitness boost ahead of Wolves clash

Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell could be back in contention for the Premier League match against Wolves at Carrow Road. Dowell missed last weekend’s win over Southampton in Dean Smith’s first game as head coach through illness but has resumed training. Centre-half Ozan Kabak has stepped up his own rehabilitation following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Norwich and Wolves play out goalless stalemate

Wolves were able to hold off a late Norwich challenge to secure a point in a goalless draw at Carrow Road. Dean Smith’s tenure got off to a winning start with a 2-1 home victory against Southampton last weekend and it was followed up by a significant point against a top-half Wolves team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Wolves must be at their best to defeat Norwich, insists Bruno Lage

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage insists his side must be at their best to defeat Norwich City this afternoon as they prepare to face two of the bottom three in five days. Following the trip to Carrow Road the Wanderers host Sean Dyche's Burnley on Wednesday evening and could find themselves in the top four if results go in their way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich goalkeeper Krul: Their goalie kept Wolves in game

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul says they can be happy after their 0-0 draw with Wolves. Krul said that a good performance against the calibre of opposition is an encouraging sign. “To be disappointed against the sixth-placed team in the Premier League is a good sign that we're heading in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Norwich City vs Wolves player ratings as Norwich City and Wolves encounter ends in a 0-0 draw

Carrow stadium witnessed a high voltage goalless drama between Norwich City and Wolves. Both the teams lacked penetration in the attacking front which resulted in no goals. Norwich City had a huge blow when Normann was subbed off in 36th minute but Rupp ensured that the tactics and momentum is sustained by Norwich City. Wolves didn’t start well but in the 2nd half, introduction of Traore looked to create more goal scoring chances. This draw means Wolves are at 6th position and Norwich City sustains at 19th position in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves defender Saiss relieved after Norwich draw

Wolves defender Romain Saiss admits they were fortunate to earn a 0-0 draw at Norwich City. Wolves managed to survive 14 Norwich shots on their goal. Saiss said: "I think we tried to play in the game in the same way that we trained throughout the week. We tried to find the space between the lines and I think we did it pretty well.
PREMIER LEAGUE

