Public Safety

Burglar to pay compensation after stealing medication from pharmacy

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA burglar who stole £100 of medication from a chemists has been ordered to pay compensation....

www.shropshirestar.com

sanjuanjournal.com

Burglar steals money from The Little Store

A San Juan Island deputy responded to a reported burglary at The Little Store on Nov. 11. Sheriff Ron Krebs stated that the burglar stole money from business but there were no firearms or intimidation involved. The suspect was identified on video surveillance and The Little Store decided to press charges against the burglar.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
thegazette.com

Former pharmacist convicted of stealing drugs from pharmacy for personal use

CEDAR RAPIDS — A former pharmacist with a history for stealing drugs in California pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing “hundreds” of drugs from his Cedar Rapids CVS job for his personal use, including shorting customers’ pills from their prescriptions. Brandon Lee Iacobo, 35, now living in La Crosse, Wis., pleaded...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
SCDNReports

Two Pharmacy Burglars Sentenced to a Total of Over 24 Years For Participating in Almost 50 Break-ins

Pharmacy Burglars SentencedSCDN Graphics Department. PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Robert Hopkins, 26, and William Limper, 43, both of Philadelphia, PA, were sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, and 16 years and four months in prison, respectively, by United States District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone for their roles in a conspiracy to burglarize or attempt to burglarize 49 pharmacies in the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs during a five year period. Hopkins was sentenced to a period of three years’ supervised release and Limper to five years’ supervised release following their terms of imprisonment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Compensation#Burglary#Rhodes Pharmacy#Corndon Crescent#Telford Magistrates Court
ocala-news.com

Ocala Walmart employee arrested after stealing from store more than 20 times

A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after more than twenty instances of theft were discovered at the Walmart where she worked. On Tuesday, November 2 at around 10:45 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at the Walmart store located at 9570 SW Highway 200. The store’s loss prevention...
OCALA, FL
southernminn.com

Charges filed after woman allegedly steals ring from jewelry store

A Waldorf woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly walked out of an Owatonna store with a piece of jewelry she did not pay for. Desirae Dawn Farr, 38, was charged in Steele County District Court on Tuesday with one count of felony theft. The charge stems from an incident that took place on April 20.
OWATONNA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Caught on camera: Group rushes Oakland pharmacy, steals prescription drugs

OAKLAND, Calif. - A mob of looters was seen on surveillance video ransacking a pharmacy in Oakland on Saturday. Looters overwhelmed employees at Wellspring Pharmacy on Piedmont Avenue after they rushed the store, grabbing boxes of drugs off the shelves. Authorities have not disclosed what type of drugs were stolen,...
OAKLAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Five arrested after stealing over $2,000 in perfume from Ulta Beauty

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested four men and one juvenile after stealing over $2,000 in perfume at Ulta Beauty near Riverpark Shopping Center, Fresno police officials say. Around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty on North Blackstone regarding three male juveniles stealing over $1,000 in fragrances. Officers say while investigating […]
FRESNO, CA
FireRescue1

FF-medic accused of stealing more than $40K from Ill. firefighters' nonprofit

The association's treasurer, John Kuhl, was arrested and faces two charges — By Leila Merrill. McHenry, Ill. — A part-time firefighter-paramedic and treasurer for the McHenry Firefighters Association has been accused of stealing more than $40,000 from the nonprofit, according to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner. John Kuhl, 54,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KHOU

HPD: Four armed robbers steal trash bag full of prescription medicines from Houston pharmacy

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help to identify four men that robbed a pharmacy on November 4. The pharmacy is located near Stella Link Road and South Braeswood Boulevard. Police say the suspects had handguns when they walked in around 10 a.m. They forced the employees on the ground then filled a trash bag with prescription medicines. When the bag was full, they all left the pharmacy in what was described as a light-colored four-door Buick LeSabre.
HOUSTON, TX
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville woman jailed after stealing over $2,000 from her job

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Pecanland Mall in reference to a theft complaint from the TJ Maxx store. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the store’s district manager who stated that employee, 20-year-old Tyjanee Dorshay Gatson, was shown on camera footage taken money from registers […]
MONROE, LA
WREG

Woman accused of filing fake quit claim deed, stealing thousands from father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman accused of forging her father’s signature, selling his house and stealing nearly $48,000 from him. Clarissa Nicklos, 55, has been charged with forgery, identity theft and theft of property. According to police, Nicklos’s father received a visit Tuesday from a representative of a company trying to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

A shoplifting arrest at Walmart turns into Bastrop woman being charged with drug charges as well

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 8, 2021, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Glenwood Drive at a local Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Upon arrival, a Walmart employee advised officers that the suspect, 24-year-old Briana Lee Musgrove, swapped barcodes, went through self checkout, and exited the […]
WEST MONROE, LA

