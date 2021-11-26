Burglar to pay compensation after stealing medication from pharmacy

Pharmacy Burglars SentencedSCDN Graphics Department. PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Robert Hopkins, 26, and William Limper, 43, both of Philadelphia, PA, were sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, and 16 years and four months in prison, respectively, by United States District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone for their roles in a conspiracy to burglarize or attempt to burglarize 49 pharmacies in the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs during a five year period. Hopkins was sentenced to a period of three years’ supervised release and Limper to five years’ supervised release following their terms of imprisonment.

