Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits he wants to see Adama Traore be more involved in games. Lage also spoke of the winger's contract situation on Friday. He said, "I want to see more of the Adama that I saw in the first three games. That attitude is what I have seen in the last two weeks. I want it to be more consistent, in every game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO