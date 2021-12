It turns out that Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Twitter apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar for making anti-Muslim remarks may not have been so sincere. The conspiracy theorist from Colorado posted an Instagram video on Monday recounting a call she had with Omar to discuss the remarks. Boebert claimed that she never wanted anything she said to “offend someone’s religion.” Omar then asked Boebert to make a public apology for an extended rant in which Boebert suggested Omar was a potential terrorist, to which Boebert asked Omar to apologize for her “anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police” rhetoric. Boebert says Omar then hung up the phone....

