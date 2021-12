Read today's column from Peter Rhodes. Golden rule of Covid-19 mutant strains. By the time we hear about them, they’re already here. Initials to look out for. According to Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, the future is with CBDC, or Central Bank Digital Currency which he predicts will soon replace cash, and which is already being dubbed Britcoin. He may be right. Logically, there is little use for notes and coins in a digital age. But our love of such things goes deeper than logic. If there are no banknotes, what happens to those endless, quintessentially British debates about whose face should – or should not - be shown on banknotes?

