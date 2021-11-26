ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students help transform old Shrewsbury pub into homeless charity's base

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents have been volunteering to help get a homeless charity’s new base ready to open. The Ark in Shrewsbury is moving to its new home at the former Rock and Fountain Pub on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. Volunteers, including some from SY Homes have been helping get the building...

