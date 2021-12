A football manager has told a jury how the only person he saw after he was shoved into a metal post in the tunnel after a League One match, injuring his face, was rival coach Joey Barton Daniel Stendel was giving evidence at the trial of former England international Barton who is accused of assaulting the German coach at the end of a match between Barnsley and Fleetwood Town at the South Yorkshire team’s Oakwell Stadium, on April 13 2019.At the time, Mr Stendel was managing Barnsley, who won the match 4-2, and Barton was in charge of Fleetwood...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO