How US Federal Cannabis Reform Is Negatively Impacting Pot Stocks. Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy before the end of federal cannabis prohibition? At the present time, many top cannabis stocks are trading at the lowest market value they have seen this year. This is mostly due to delays in the Senate regarding passing any form of federal cannabis reform in 2021. Currently attached to the NDAA is the SAFE Banking Act which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Corey Booker have previously announced they will not pass before federal marijuana legalization and decriminalization.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO