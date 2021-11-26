Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway STRONG WINDS DEVELOPING TODAY WITH AN ABRUPT WIND SHIFT TO THE SOUTH/SOUTHWEST Winds will increase ahead of an approaching storm force low today. An abrupt wind shift to the south/southwest is expected to occur as the low passes over Cross Sound this afternoon. Southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected to rapidly increase, then become southwest. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph are expected as the wind shift occurs. Sudden wind shifts may blow down weakened, snow covered trees and may cause power outages. Across Upper Lynn Canal, winds are expected decrease and become northerly this morning. An abrupt wind shift to the south is expected early this evening with gusts upwards of 55 mph. Time line of expected strong winds and wind shift: .Central Panhandle: Late morning through early afternoon. .Icy Strait Corridor and Juneau: Mid to late afternoon. .Upper Lynn Canal: Late afternoon through the evening.

