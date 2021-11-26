Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 05:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In Orange County, the fog will extend inland to around Interstate 5. In San Diego County, the fog will extend inland to near the mesas at times.
Comments / 0