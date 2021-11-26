ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices dive to two-month lows on COVID-19 variant, surplus jitters

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices dived around 6% on Friday, hitting a two-month low as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets [MKTS/GLOB] on fears the variant could dampen economic...

za.investing.com

OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Rebounds on OPEC, Only to Drop Back on 1st US Omicron Case

Investing.com - Oil prices recovered from 3-month lows on Wednesday in anticipation of supportive action from OPEC, before closing lower for a fifth time in six days after the United States announced its first Omicron case of Covid. WTI, or the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for U.S. crude settled down...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

The Energy Report: Transitory Capitulation

Oil prices were crushed on demand concern surrounding the Omicron variant of the COVID-19. They then got hit harder after Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that it was time to retire the term “transitory.” He said that transitory means different things to different people. What does transitory mean to you? I assumed that when it came to inflation it meant that it was temporary and would soon fade away. So, I guess instead of admitting that you were wrong about inflation being transitory, we just retire the word. I like that idea. I am going to think of some words I want to retire. Maybe instead of being wrong, I will say I was factually challenged.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Brent Oil#Reuters#European#Varga#Iranian
investing.com

U.S. could adjust timing of oil stockpile release if prices fall -official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration could adjust the timing of its planned release of strategic crude oil stockpiles if global energy prices drop substantially, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told Reuters on Wednesday. Turk, speaking in a video interview for the Reuters Next conference, added that other consumer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Crude oil inched down today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 900,000 barrels for the week to November 26. Fuel inventories, however, added a substantial amount. At 433.1 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories in the United States remain below the five-year seasonal average.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. The OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia has so far resisted US-led pressure to significantly boost output to rein in surging energy prices. The emergence of the new variant has further complicated the equation, leading to countries reinstating travel bans and mulling further restrictions that could tighten demand and hurt oil prices. The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their 10 allies are due to meet from 1300 GMT via video conference after technical discussions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Cushing Crude Inventories Are Rising As Oil Prices Fall

Crude stocks at Cushing have been rising in recent weeks, with another build expected for the last week, amid the sell-off in WTI Crude on Friday triggered by fears of the Omicron variant and low liquidity on the long U.S. weekend, energy analytics provider OilX said on Tuesday. Tuesday’s reading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil falls on vaccine efficacy worries; WTI down over 6%

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, with U.S. crude futures falling by more than 6%, after Moderna’s chief cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking financial markets and heightening worries about oil demand. The head of drugmaker Moderna Inc told...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Has the omicron COVID-19 variant impacted gas prices?

Gas prices dipped slightly this week even after concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus began to rise. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $3.39, down one penny from last week, according to AAA. Although it's only a slight dip, it's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: Crude oil eyes down to 60 level

Crude oil is lower, firstly after the US announcement about the release of oil reserves, and now also on worries about the new covid variant, that can bring new lockdowns across the globe. As such, OPEC may take a cautious approach to oil demand at the meeting this week. Crude...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS

