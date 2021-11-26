Underground blasts lift Providence manhole covers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Streets were shut down and police surrounded the area of Dyer and Clifford Streets shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday morning when, according to National Grid, a secondary cable failure underground led to two manholes being blasted upwards.

Emily Bugler told 12 News she was driving near the area on her way to meet friends. “I was doing the loop here on Memorial Boulevard, then, ba-BOOM, it sounded like a bomb went off,” she said.

National Grid responded to the area to make repairs.

One eyewitness recorded flames spewing out of one of the manholes.

“Smoke was pouring out of it like we were ready for something to happen any minute,” said Emily, “and it did.”

That’s when the second blast erupted. Emily said she threw her truck in reverse and skidded in the opposite direction. “My whole truck shook.”

National Grid repairs have been made and the area was back open.

