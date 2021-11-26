ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Radar: HDFC to Raise Upto Rs 10,000 Cr; JSW Steel Evades Tax & More

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Bharti Airtel (NS: BRTI ): The credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has confirmed the telco’s long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), along with the senior unsecured rating as ‘BBB-’. It has affirmed the IDR outlook to be negative. TCS (NS:...

in.investing.com

investing.com

JSW Steel Tumbles Over 6% After Tax Evasion News, Among Top Losers

Investing.com -- The steelmaking company JSW Steel (NS: JSTL ) is trading in red on Friday’s session, plunging almost 6%, after news of the steelmaker known to have evaded taxes worth Rs 265 crore broke. At 12:44 pm on Nov 26, the stock was trading 5.6% at Rs 642.65 apiece,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Brokerage Bullish on HDFC Bank, Raises Target Price by 40%: Rationale Here

Investing.com -- Brokerage firmLKP Securities Ltd (BO: LKPS ) has initiated a ‘Buy’ call on HDFC Bank (NS: HDBK ) with a target price of Rs 2,104, an upside of 40% compared to its present stock price. The reason for the investment rationale provided by the brokerage is the private...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Buy the Dip: 3 Tech Stocks on Sale Right Now

The S&P 500 is down about 4% from its recent highs. Given positive seasonality and strong earnings growth, this dip should be bought. Investors should consider buying the following 3 tech stocks: Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).Overall, 2021 has been a very strong year for the stock market with the S&P 500 up 22% entering the last month of the year. Recently, the index has encountered a heavy bout of selling and is down nearly 3% from last Monday’s all-time high of 4,743.8.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Record highs in consumer spending and supportive fiscal policies are projected to drive the growth of several companies in the upcoming months. Consequently, we believe Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), are solid buys. Read on to learn more. .U.S. stock indexes are trading higher today shrugging off concerns over the omicron coronavirus variant. Although the economy is under inflationary pressure, a recent decline in weekly jobless claims and President Biden’s declaration for fewer travel restrictions and lockdowns should keep the market’s momentum alive.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Globant will continue to ride high on increasing demand for digitization in the global economy. XPeng has positioned itself as one of the best-performing Chinese EV players, despite supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

Brookfield Renewable offers an attractive dividend plus tremendous growth prospects. Devon Energy has the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 and expects its dividend to nearly double in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' dividend has more than quadrupled over the past three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Dependable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Increasing investments, integration of advanced technologies, and breakthroughs in clinical trials make the long-term growth prospects of the healthcare industry bright. As this industry is historically known to have dodged market fluctuations, we believe fundamentally-sound healthcare stocks Merck & Co. (MRK), Novartis (NVS), Zoetis (ZTS), and Cerner (CERN) are ideal bets amid the surging market volatility.The healthcare industry has been witnessing rising capital inflows and investor attention over the past year, as evident from the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 18.2% returns over this period. The discovery of new COVID-19 variants and the rising demand for the diagnosis and treatment of other critical diseases is incentivizing companies to develop advanced and integrated medical devices and solutions, virtual consultations, and therapies.
MARKETS
investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Top Oil Buys For 2022 (8% Dividends, 7%+ Upside Ahead)

Today we’re going to dive into two closed-end funds (CEFs) that have what everyone is on the hunt for these days—massive yields! Both pay more than 8% on average and tempt us with big upside, too, as they’re far cheaper than most other CEFs. Let’s stop there for a second...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying High-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy

Investors should consider total return when considering dividend-paying stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 in Ugly Close as First U.S. Omicron Case Rattles Markets

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, after cutting its intraday gains as the U.S. confirmed its first case of the new Omicron Covid-19 strain, triggering a fresh wave of uncertainty across on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, and had been more than 1% higher intraday. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

Is HP Inc. a Winning Stock in the Computer Hardware Industry?

Computer hardware giant HP (HPQ) is achieving significant growth in its commercial PC business. Furthermore, analysts expect robust demand ahead as more workers return to offices and enterprise technology spending gears up. The company recently reported solid quarterly earnings, topping Street consensus estimates. Also, the stock currently looks undervalued at its current price. So, is HPQ an ideal investment now? Read on.HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in Palo Alto, Calif., provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services worldwide. HPQ shares have gained 60.9% in price over the past year and 43.5% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $35.28. The stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
MARKETS
investing.com

Cardano Staking Booming As Number Of ADA Stakers Grows By Over 100,000

The staking market is likely one of the most attractive sectors in decentralized space, and the Cardano blockchain has been showcasing tremendous traction on that frontier. The network has grown in popularity significantly since it announced smart contract capability in September, driving thousands of new users to start staking its native ADA token.
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.66%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Automobiles & Parts , Travel & Leisure and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 1.66%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
MARKETS

