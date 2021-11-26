Operation Christmas Child wraps up

The Compass Church in Batesville is hosting an Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Community Packing Party on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the old Scott Wood Building, 290 S. Central Ave., in Batesville. Everyone is invited to come and pack a shoebox which will be sent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Southern University is helping thousands of kids experience some holiday magic this year!. The school announced Friday that it had surpassed its 10,000-gift goal for Operation Christmas Child, packing 10,924 shoeboxes. Laurie Diel, executive assistant for the VP of Student Life, is the coordinator...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University is hosting a packing party Thursday to send boxes of gifts around the world just in time for Christmas. The packing party for Operation Christmas Child started out more than 10 years ago with students and faculty packing about two thousand boxes. Organizers...
Hundreds of shoeboxes wrapped in green and red paper fill the hallways of area churches. Containing balls, dolls, stuffed animals and more, the shoeboxes represent the only Christmas present millions of children around the world will receive.
The Greater Team Ministries recently gifted its largest Operation Christmas Child donation to date. The six United Methodist churches throughout Washington and Greene counties that together form GTM recently delivered 400 shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene products and other items to the First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg for distribution worldwide.
After hitting a COVID-19 speed bump last year, local and regional coordinators with Operation Christmas Child say the annual pre-Thanksgiving collection is bouncing back nicely. Local residents stuffing special shoeboxes with small gifts for needy children in other countries have until noon Monday to get them to Bethel Evangelical Free...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Thanksgiving is over and people have eaten their fill, it's time to kick off off the holiday season! Families can start the holiday festivities at Lakeshore Park, with the 'Operation: Light Up Lakeshore' event. Organizers said more than 35 vendors will be at the event with...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world.
A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world.
The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore.
“I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.”
Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids.
“We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said.
The team is entirely driven by volunteers.
“It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook.
Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is officially here. For many, it’s a time to spend with family cooking up food. But others are lucky if they get a hot meal at all. The holidays are a time people’s hearts seem to be a little warmer to help serve...
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man brought more than 100 toys for children at an early childhood development center on Wednesday. He said he wanted to make sure all of them had a gift for Christmas. In 2020, Carlos Hall wanted to donate Christmas gifts to children at the Friends of Children of Mississippi […]
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving dinners wrapped up, many people in the Pine Belt headed out to Collins for Christmas in the Park. The free drive-through tour of lights and Christmas displays is a tradition to visit for many people. “Usually Thanksgiving evening, we usually come every year....
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Getting into the Christmas spirit will be helped by events this week. The lighting of the Christmas tree at Meridian City Hall lawn will be Wednesday at 5 p.m. There will be live performances by the CMA Corps de Ballet and refreshments will also be served.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK kicked off the annual Toython in front of it’s studios with free hot dogs and the EMCC band as they broadcast the 5:00 and 6:00 newscasts in front of the station. “it was a hard year and every child deserves to have a toy and...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love’s Kitchen passed out hot meals earlier this morning. There were volunteers present to help pass out items to those in need. People that got plates were able to get turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, green beans, and a dessert. Along with their meals--they...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The spirit of the holidays is coming alive as Wild Adventures Theme Park kicks off its Christmas season. This season wraps up the park’s 25th anniversary. Something new visitors can expect this year is the Glimmering Lights trail. It’s a journey through the wild, under glimmering...
