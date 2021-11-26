ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

By Curtis Crabtree
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 136

Susie Hepple
5d ago

“almost certainly” get a fine? He should be thrown out of the next few games. This is why players do whatever they want….they’re never held accountable for their actions.

Reply(7)
52
Jack Nannen
5d ago

Being a Cowboys fan, I’m very embarrassed today by the unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed. It shows the nonexistent of discipline the Cowboys have. The offsides, false starts, illegal procedures are proof there is no discipline! While officiating crews are allowed to do as they please with no accountability coaching needs to be a lot better.

Reply(4)
26
Roddale Wynn
5d ago

He needs to be suspended or even released from the Cowboys!!! If he had of done that to anyone else off the feild, It would of be considered as an assault that is VERY punishable by law! You can't just attack a person because you're frustrated! I get frustrated with my job, people, and the woe's of the world all of the time. But with that being said, it doesn't give me the right to attack someone because of it. He needs to be SERIOUSLY reprimanded for his actions.

Reply
18
Comments / 0

