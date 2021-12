CAMBRIDGE, Oh –A man in Guernsey County is facing felony drug charges, after Police allegedly found him unresponsive in his vehicle early Thursday morning. According to a Cambridge Police report, Officers responded to a Wheeling Avenue gas station in reference to a possible over dose around 6:30am. Police reportedly made multiple attempts to engage the driver, who was in his car by the fuel pumps. After a search was conducted, police reportedly found an array of suspected narcotics including: A baggy with suspected methamphetamine; two bindles with an unknown powder (suspected to be heroin); and a small bag a marijuana. The suspect was taken to the Police Station and later released.

