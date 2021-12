Just like your home, clean office spaces are important for productivity, health, happiness, and professionalism. While many companies view office cleaning as an employee’s duty, there are many reasons why companies do need a professional janitorial service. It may seem financially beneficial to multi-task and take care of the company’s cleaning needs in-house, but there are many reasons to re-think this strategy, and determine whether is it actually helping in the long run and what is best for business.

