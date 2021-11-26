ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Black Friday: TV Boxsets Are Up To 50% Off

By Grant Brunner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Office," "Dragon Ball Z," "Friends"...

SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
marthastewart.com

Sur La Table's Early Black Friday Sale Includes Discounts Up to 55% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Breville

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter who you're shopping for this holiday season, Black Friday is a great time to bring home some gifts. But what's better than a Black Friday sale? An early Black Friday sale, which allows you to enjoy serious savings while also beating the rush. Sur La Table is hosting its early Black Friday sale right now, and shoppers can take up 55 percent off the brands like Le Creuset, Breville, and more. The Le Creuset Four-Quart Heritage Covered Baker ($95.96, originally $119.95, surlatable.com), which is perfect for making and serving entrees, side dishes, and desserts, is the perfect gift to bring your favorite hostess this holiday season. Shopping for the wellness-lover in your life?. The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Blender & Juicer ($319.96, originally $599.95, surlatable.com) allows them to make everything from smoothies and frappés to slushies and cocktails with ease.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

These Early Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals Are Going Fast on Amazon—Up to $100 Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shopping Black Friday sales in the middle of your Thanksgiving feast isn't ideal, but when deals drop on that coveted cordless vacuum, it's hard to resist. We're happy to report that instead of scrolling through pages of deals online (or worse, waiting outside a store), you can get your dream vacuum ahead of Black Friday on November 26. How? Well, Amazon is already slashing prices on best-selling cordless vacuums from popular brands like Bissell, Dyson, Shark, and more.
ELECTRONICS
#Black Friday
prima.co.uk

The early Charlotte Tilbury sale has landed - Get up to 30% off for Black Friday

Since its launch in 2013, Charlotte Tilbury has firmly established itself as a must-have brand worthy of a place in every beauty routine. The makeup guru has created so many iconic products across cosmetics and skincare, well-loved for their hardworking formulas and universally flattering shades. Bestsellers in the Charlotte Tilbury...
MAKEUP
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Shopping
Digital Trends

Samsung TV Black Friday Deals are here — from $380 and up

Like many, you’ve probably been waiting all year to see Samsung TV Black Friday deals that are this good. We don’t blame you! We’re just as excited to see some of the best Black Friday deals that are live, especially with all the shortages and supply chain issues. There was some concern the holiday shopping season wouldn’t be as lively this year, with way too much out of stock or unavailable. Luckily, there are a ton of Black Friday TV deals to sink our teeth into, but they sure are selling out fast! If you’re interested in getting a new TV or upgrading in size from your old one, now’s the perfect opportunity. We gathered up all of the best Samsung TV deals right here, which you can find below. You’ll also find a little more information about each set, and whether or not these deals are worth shopping for! Check it out.
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: 15+ Streaming Services ONLY $0.99 a Month (Up to 90% OFF) Through Prime Video In This Early Black Friday Deal

Amazon is offering major discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Black Friday 2021. Through November 29th (Cyber Monday), you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 85% OFF). Some of the deals include Showtime, discovery+, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).
INTERNET
gamesradar.com

Black Friday takes Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K boxsets down to their lowest price on Amazon UK

Two of the best Black Friday 4K blu-ray deals we've seen, the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy Ultra HD boxsets are both on sale for their lowest price ever at Amazon UK right now. The Lord of the Rings is down from £60 to £54 for a £6 discount, while The Hobbit is down from £59 to 51, taking £8 off the standard retail price. Not only that, but both boxsets include the theatrical and extended cuts, for those who want the grandest Middle Earth experience.
SHOPPING
Android Police

Get yourself an Android TV projector this Black Friday with up to $200 off from XGIMI

Forget about buying a new TV this Black Friday. Our friends at XGIMI have just unleashed a deluge of discounts on their family of Android-TV-powered projectors, from the portable Elfin for $519 ($130 off), to the 4K HORIZON Pro for $1,499 ($200 off), and many more in between. You’ll have to act fast, though, because you can only get these deals from today through Tuesday, November 30.
ELECTRONICS
People

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is Packed with Incredible TV Deals — Up to $300 Off

Walmart has been dropping Black Friday deals since the start of November — but the biggest (and most exciting!) round of sales is finally underway. It's no secret that Walmart is the go-to destination to snag incredible TV deals during Black Friday. And right now, popular TV brands, including Samsung, Vizio, and LG, are at their lowest prices of the year. So it's an amazing time to shop high-end televisions with crystal-clear picture for less.
SHOPPING
IndieWire

9 Best Board Games and Trivia Games to Buy this Holiday Season

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are here! If you’re looking for board games to add to your collection, or shopping around for gift ideas and stocking stuffers, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of nine of the best board games and trivia games to buy this holiday season. Find our roundup of festive games below, and for more game-night recommendations check out...
HOBBIES
CBS DFW

Shoppers Back In Stores This Black Friday, But Shopping Season Kicked Off Weeks Ago

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ‘Tis the season to spend, and shoppers are back in the stores this year. But experts say consumers actually kicked off the season well before Black Friday. “We had great traffic over Black Friday weekend, but we actually have seen record number of shoppers in the shopping center in the two weekends leading up to Black Friday weekend. So holiday sales are happening earlier,” said Holly Quartaro, Fashion and Lifestyle Director for the Galleria Dallas. Black Friday traffic in stores was down nearly 30% from 2019, according to Sensormatic Global Retail Consulting. Senior Director Brian Field said shoppers are...
DALLAS, TX
SPY

Price Drop: Save 46% on the Disney Princess Castle Exclusively at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is finally here, and the deals just keep pouring in. In fact, today is the best day of the year to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, toys, and more. This holiday season, Walmart has amazing deals on many popular products, including LG OLED TVs, coffee makers, headphones, and tons more. However, if you’ve got a little princess on your holiday shopping list, then we’ve found a deal that will make you her Christmas hero. Right now, you can get the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle for more than 46% off. This drops the price from its regular listing...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES

