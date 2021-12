Once the frenzied Thanksgiving feast is over, many will have leftover turkey to spare. Whether you're left with just a cup or two, only the carcass or have more than you know what to do with, it's so easy to turn leftover turkey into inventive meals. Plus, with costs of turkeys rising due to inflation, it's best to use up as much of the bird as possible. From spicy enchiladas and shawarma tacos to pots of gumbo and pho, these simple but flavorful turkey dishes will breathe new and exciting life into your leftover bird.

