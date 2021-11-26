Thanksgiving spirit shines through free meals

Thanks to the efforts of local businesses, churches, individuals and nonprofits, several area families in need will be provided with free Thanksgiving meals this week. Today, Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff will be providing more than 100 baskets filled with turkey, meat loaf and sides to area families through the church’s second Terry G. Dill Sr. Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway. The church has traditionally held a free in-person meal at the church since 1997, but operations have been modified due to COVID-19. The church hopes to once again host an in-person meal next year, according to Pastor Edward Palmer.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO