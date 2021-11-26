ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Thanksgiving spirit shines through free meals

By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA thankful and festive feeling filled the air Thursday, as the spirit...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Free Thanksgiving drives, meals and giveaways happening this weekend

We will add more events as they come up. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations and community members are stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving season. Here’s a list of free meals, drives and giveaways happening in Kern County throughout the month. The list is organized by date. TUESDAY, NOV. 23 Catholic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
963xke.com

Hundreds of families to get a free Thanksgiving meal on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hundreds of local families will be getting a free Thanksgiving meal this weekend from the LeRoy Page 23rd Annual Turkey Basket Giveaway. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Mel Johnson, Meijer Food Stores and the Community Harvest Food Bank in collaboration with other volunteers and community donors will provide 300 free Thanksgiving meals to needy families in the community on Saturday, November 20, 2021 between 11 am and 2 pm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wearegreenbay.com

Restaurant in Outagamie County provides free Thanksgiving meals

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – As a way to give back to the community for helping them through the pandemic, Chico’s Cafe provided free Thanksgiving meals to those who stopped by. Owner Francis Monterrosa says this was a way to say ‘thank you’ to the community after the support Chico’s...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
WBTW News13

Lumberton businesses provide 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Business owners in Lumberton joined together to donate more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals Thursday. Justin Herring, the owner of Top That Dessert Bar, said he wanted to put the event together after seeing families he knew lose the person who normally organized their Thanksgiving dinner. “Every day it’s like, ‘Rest in peace […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Austin Chronicle

Free Thanksgiving Meals and Food Pantries This Holiday Season

Where to find Turkey dinners, volunteer opportunities, and more ways to help. With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are preparing to help Austinites in need put food on their Thanksgiving tables and fill their pantries. Most events this year are still operating on a drive-through or delivery basis...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
WCIA

Free community Thanksgiving meals at Bridgewater-Sullivan

Tuesday, November 23rd at 5pm, you are invited to a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at Bridgewater-Sullivan Community Life Center. The meal is being prepared by Chef B, will be available in to-go containers, and is free to the public until they run out of food. Bridgewater-Sullivan Community Life Center seeks to...
SULLIVAN, IL
westernmassnews.com

Free Thanksgiving meal baskets available at Chicopee church

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The food pantry at First Congregational Church in Chicopee has free turkey and food baskets available for pick up. According to the church, the meal baskets will be available for pick up on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. First Congregational Church is located on 306 Chicopee...
CHICOPEE, MA
News Enterprise

Community efforts seek to provide free Thanksgiving meals

Thanks to the efforts of local businesses, churches, individuals and nonprofits, several area families in need will be provided with free Thanksgiving meals this week. Today, Sign of the Dove Church in Radcliff will be providing more than 100 baskets filled with turkey, meat loaf and sides to area families through the church’s second Terry G. Dill Sr. Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway. The church has traditionally held a free in-person meal at the church since 1997, but operations have been modified due to COVID-19. The church hopes to once again host an in-person meal next year, according to Pastor Edward Palmer.
RADCLIFF, KY
siouxlandproud.com

Siouxland Soup Kitchen preparing free meals for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Soup Kitchen volunteers worked night and day to prepare Thanksgiving meals. Food was prepared to serve more than 200 meals to the Siouxland community. “I think it’s a good thing. People are reaching out to others, showing some love during the holidays,” Sioux City...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County volunteers to put on free Thanksgiving meal

Habersham County citizens are putting on a free Thanksgiving dinner at Cornelia Community House on Thursday, where anyone who would like a hot meal is welcome to come by and get a meal for themselves and their family members. The free dinner isn’t put together by an organization, it’s a...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport Salvation Army offers free Thanksgiving meals

SHREVEPORT, La. - Between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Salvation Army is giving out free Thanksgiving Day lunches to anyone that shows up. Last year, they served over 1,100 people. This year, due to the number of people effected by COVID, they expect those numbers to be even higher.
ADVOCACY
WNCT

Triangle families in need receive free Thanksgiving meals

"We want people to know that they're not forgotten, that people love them in the Triangle, and this is an outpouring of love. A simple meal can demonstrate love for people," said John Luckett, the CEO of the Raleigh Rescue Mission.
Fort Morgan Times

Where to find free Thanksgiving meals for the needy in Colorado

Organizations from the Salvation Army to local restaurants are stepping up to help Coloradans in need with free meals this Thanksgiving. If you know of a place where people can access Thanksgiving resources that should be added to this list, please email ehernandez@denverpost.com. The Salvation Army of Aurora. The Salvation...
COLORADO STATE
WFAA

Free Thanksgiving meals given to first responders and veterans

DALLAS — Turkey and all the sides expected for a Thanksgiving meal were served at Scout at The Statler on Thursday. It's an annual event called Thanksgiving For Your Service. First responders and veterans were greeted at the door and thanked for their sacrifice with a warm lunch. Chef Jason...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy