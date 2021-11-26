‘I just collapsed’: Indigenous regalia stolen from Salem car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman is asking for the public’s help finding Indigenous regalia that was taken when her car was stolen Saturday in Salem.



Auburn Logan said the regalia she’s collected over the years are part of remembering her community’s strength and resilience – she said the items are truly priceless.



According to Logan, the items stolen are moccasins, leggings, a white floral scarf, a gold shawl, shell necklaces, a dentalium choker, and beaded earrings.

“Those were on my grandfather’s side. They’re from Yurok, Tolowa and Karuk tribes in Northern California. Those shells have such significance to the tribes down there.



Logan said those pieces and several more were inside a box in the trunk of her car while she’s been in the process of moving.



She said she woke up on Saturday morning and her car was gone from her apartment complex on Northeast Bell Road.



“Everything was locked and all the windows were up,” Logan told KOIN 6 News.



Logan filed a police report and Salem authorities called her on Monday saying they found the car.



The car was on Hazelgreen Road near Chemawa Indian School – about 10 miles from her apartment — but the box of regalia was missing.



“I just collapsed. I just broke at work, I couldn’t think straight, I couldn’t talk,” Logan said.



Logan found the strength to share her story and said she needs the community’s help finding the priceless pieces that help celebrate her enduring heritage.



“We have walked this earth and we’ve walked these grounds and this land for thousands of years. I carry my ancestors dreams and we want to keep their language, the culture, the traditions alive and well and keep them safe,” Logan said.

Logan’s asking people to check pawn shops, eBay and Facebook Marketplace for the stolen regalia.

