Freida Pinto is a parent! The actress announced on Sunday, November 21, that she and Cory Tran had welcomed their first child. “Happy Birthday Dada Cory,” Pinto, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of her spouse cradling their newborn on Sunday. “I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO