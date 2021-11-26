ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boosie BadAzz, Troy Ave, DJ.Fresh and Nef The Pharaoh and More – New Projects This Week

By Aleia Woods
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boosie released one of his new singles "Free Game," along with an accompanying video, on Wednesday (Nov. 24). On Tuesday (Nov. 23), Boosie unleashed the visual for yet another track, "People on the Way" featuring BBE AJ, from his Back 2 BR album. The Mississippi project features 19 songs with standout...

www.xxlmag.com

Community Policy