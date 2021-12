In the wake of last week's news that the current president is not running again, the Roys descend upon the secretive political gathering where the Republican nominee for president is to be effectively anointed (the primary process, in which voters believe they are the ones who choose the nominee, aside). Siobhan is horrified when Roman talks Logan into supporting Mencken, whom she considers a budding fascist, but is it enough to make Siobhan turn on the family? Naaaah. She just wants to stand far enough away that she can feel better about herself.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO