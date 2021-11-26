ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crown Season 5: Where Else Have We Seen Jonathan Pryce?

By A.E. Oats
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowrunners continue to build up anticipation for Season 5 of The Crown by teasing its fans with tiny bits of casting news and behind-the-scenes images. Earlier this year we learned that Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) is going to replace Olivia Colman (The Favourite) for the...

Telegraph

Jonathan Pryce: ‘It’s a scandal my aunt had to sell her home to pay for dementia care’

Jonathan Pryce is the first to admit that after shows he does not normally find people queuing outside the stage door. The 74-year-old may be one of Britain’s most venerable actors – earlier this year, he was knighted for services to drama and charity – but despite having played characters from Pope Francis to a megalomaniac Bond villain, he has remained relatively under the radar throughout his 50-year career.
The Crown casts Prince William for seasons 5 and 6

The Crown seasons 5 and 6 are turning the clocks forward to the 1990s, looking at the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. We already know that Charles and Diana will be played by The Wire and Pride's Dominic West, and Guardians of the Galaxy and The Great Gatsby's Elizabeth Debicki, respectively. But now it's been revealed who is playing Charles' son Prince William – and it's a very interesting piece of casting indeed.
What Will Season 5 of The Crown Cover?

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix in November 2022. Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. With a stellar cast in place, the next question is what exactly will the penultimate season cover? Season 4 took a deep dive into the 1980s with the introduction of Diana, Princess of Wales, Margaret Thatcher, and the early cracks in Charles and Diana’s mismatched marriage. Ending at Christmas 1990, this positions season 5 to pick up right where the finale left off, and cover the most disastrous decade of the Queen’s reign–the 1990s. One scandal and tragedy after the next plagued the British monarchy in the 90s, and it’s certain Peter Morgan will dramatize most of this. Here are some pivotal moments from recent royal history that could be covered in season 5.
Where Else We’ve Seen Actors Who Played DADA Professors In Harry Potter

2022 promises to be a good year — and it’s not just because experts are hopeful that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast and crew of Harry Potter are also set to reunite next year, with most of them promising to appear for the grand reunion. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will lead the alums of the movie, while Chris Columbus, who had been heavily involved in the franchise’s behind-the-scenes, will head the crew. One important member of Potterverse that we shouldn’t expect to apparate into Hogwarts grounds is J.K. Rowling. It might seem bizarre for the brains of the Wizarding World to skip the reunion of the universe she herself created, but many people are assuming that her exclusion is due to her controversial comments about the trans community. Her statements have seen rebuked left and right, with the harshest condemnations coming from none other than Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Aside from the main cast, we’re also excited to see the Defense Against the Dark Arts professors who may make appearances at the reunion. DADA professors play critical moments in the Harry Potter universe, as Harry Potter’s interactions with them bring about events that shape the storyline. So far, we can confirm two professors who will be showing up at the reunion: Ian Hart, who played Sorcerer Stone‘s Professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Imelda Staunton, who played Order of the Phoenix‘s Dolores Umbridge. Hopefully, the rest will make it back into Hogwarts in time for the reunion. Who are the actors who played Defense Against the Dark Arts professors in Harry Potter? And where else have we seen them outside the Wizarding World?
Who Are The Prime Ministers Appearing In The Crown Season 5?

It’s still going to be at least a year before we’re able to binge The Crown again on Netflix, but thankfully, showrunners have been generous with updates. There’s been no shortage of The Crown news online, the biggest one of which is the announcement that Imelda Staunton is taking over as Queen Elizabeth II. The Harry Potter and Downton Abbey actress has massive shoes to fill. She’s succeeding Claire Foye, whose role as the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first and second seasons of The Crown essentially made her career, and Olivia Colman, whose tenure as Her Majesty earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globes. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce (Two Popes) will inherit the role from Tobias Menzies, while Elizabeth Debicki (Peter Rabbit) and Dominic West (Tomb Raider) are set to play Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively. With Imelda Staunton taking the helm, she’s expressed both excitement and worry over portraying a real-life figure on screen, according to TV Insider: “I’m delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses,” Staunton said. “I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, capable, and collected. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.”
What’s In Store For Olivia Colman After The Crown?

Olivia Colman is finally graduating from The Crown after a magnificent, two-season tenure as Queen Elizabeth II. As per show tradition, she’s going to pass the baton to Imelda Staunton, who is set to play the role in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. Colman has won multiple awards for playing Her Majesty in The Crown, including a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Even though she’d definitely miss playing the Queen on one of Netflix’s most popular series, she says she’s quite happy that she’ll no longer be playing the role. She’s been honest about the complications of playing the character, saying that portraying the Queen on the series had been one of her most challenging roles because “behind closed doors, we don’t know what she’s like.” “I had a little bit of play with that. But definitely … the hardest part I’ve done is someone who’s real. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m quite pleased now to be able to move on to something else,” Colman said, according to The Radio Times.
Five Movies To See When You’re Done Watching “Spencer”

Spencer is showing in cinemas and the critics have decided they like it, scoring the biopic a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. And while audiences can’t quite determine yet whether they’re happy with the movie or not, one thing is for sure, and that is the movie has already started generating Oscar buzz. Spencer stars Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels), Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Jack Farthing (Love Wedding Repeat), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), and Sally Hawkins (Paddington and Paddington 2). Directed by Pablo Larrain, who previously worked on another biopic, Jackie, Spencer is a fictionalized account of the moments leading to Diana’s decision to end her strained marriage to Prince Charles and leave the British Royal Family. Did watching Spencer leave you wanting more scoop into the lives of the late princess and the British Royal Family? Here are five movies you should see after Spencer.
Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
David Gulpilil, Pioneering Indigenous Australian Actor, Dies at 68

David Gulpilil, the beloved Indigenous Australian actor who introduced the world to his culture in Nicolas Roeg’s Walkabout and went on to make his mark in the blockbuster Crocodile Dundee and in the Rolf de Heer dramas The Tracker and Charlie’s Country, has died. He was 68. Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, and his death was announced Monday in a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on...
The Room vs. Birdemic: Which Film Is Truly The Citizen Kane Of Bad Movies?

The term, “Citizen Kane of bad movies”, was coined to movies that are so bad that it’s in fact good. Enter Tommy Wiseau’s The Room and Birdemic, two “classics” that are beyond terrible movies in execution, but are still considered a great source of entertainment. Both movies were self-financed from two men who don’t particularly have experience in the filmmaking world. The Room, is about Johnny, whose life is seemingly perfect. The successful banker is about to get married to Lisa; however, his fiancée ends up having a sexual affair with his best friend, Mark. During The Room’s original run, the film only made $1900 dollars in theaters. Reportedly, Wiseau put in $6 million dollars to fund the feature. However, as time passed on, The Room because a midnight screening favorite, with The Disaster Artist, a mockumentary that chronicles the creation of Wiseau’s “masterpiece” released back in 2017.
Five Netflix Original Christmas Movies We’d Recommend

In many people’s minds, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Not only is it a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones, but it’s also the perfect time to curl up on the couch and watch movies. Over the years, there have been hundreds of Christmas movies, and some of them have etched out a permanent place in holiday culture. While Netflix movies don’t usually make it into the conversation when people talk about their favorite Christmas films, many people will be surprised to know that the streaming giant has actually released some very impressive holiday movies. Here are five original Netflix Christmas movies we’d recommend.
MOVIES
Which actor voices Viktor in Arcane and what else have they been in?

Season 1 of Arcane: League Of Legends, or simply Arcane, concluded yesterday, much to fans’ chagrin. But every cloud has a silver lining: Netflix has already renewed it for a second season. So, which actor voices sickly scientist Viktor, where else might you have seen (or heard) him, and what do we know about season 2’s release date?
What Has Daniel Radcliffe Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?

News of a 2022 Harry Potter reunion was, to many Potterheads, just like getting your letter from Hogwarts on your 11th birthday. Somehow, the official announcement that the cast of the most magical franchise on Earth will get together has revived everyone’s inner witch and wizard. Yes, the Wizarding World is still technically on screens, with the Fantastic Beasts franchise still churning out movies, but the thrill and excitement are not quite the same as when the original Potter movies came out. Most of the cast and even some behind-the-scenes people are expected to be there, except for, quite unusually, the genius behind the Wizarding World. J.K. Rowling will not be in attendance for the 2022 Harry Potter reunion. While her camp hasn’t said anything about the exclusion, most people are assuming that this has something to do with the backlash that she’s experienced due to her controversial statements about the transgender community these past few months. But it’s Daniel Radcliffe who everyone wants to see anyway. The actor played Harry Potter in all of the Harry Potter movies, having first played the character when he was 11 years old in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and appearing in the last one, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, when he was 20.
Where have you seen Yellowjackets actress Juliette Lewis before?

Yellowjackets is one of the most riveting shows of the year. The Showtime series, which centers around a girls’ soccer team that finds themselves fighting for survival after their plane crashes in the wilderness, has an all-star cast — including Juliette Lewis. Read on to discover where you might have...
Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
Keira Knightley says she is ‘feeling pretty rubbish’ with Covid while her ‘smug’ husband is asymptomatic

Keira Knightley has said she feels “pretty rubbish” due to Covid-19.In an interview with The Times’s Stella magazine, the actor asked: “Do you mind if we don’t turn our camera on? It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…”The 36-year-old went on to say that her husband, the musician James Righton, is asymptomatic.“[He is] being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not,” said Knightley.The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained that her two daughters, Edie and Delilah, were also feeling better than herself despite...
Five Movies To Watch After You’re Done With “Red Notice”

Surprise, surprise. The critics didn’t like Red Notice. The movie was heavily criticized for being childish and shallow — in other words, being exactly what it’s supposed to be. The action-comedy film was widely panned, but it did provide some fun and thrill for those who aren’t exactly expecting it to be the next Citizen Kane. For anyone who likes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Moana), Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy), or Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), the movie is a treat. It’s a brainless caper movie that doesn’t promise anything. It’s all fun and games, with the movie trying to hit every checkbox in a typical comedy heist film. The Australian‘s Stephen Romei goes against the grain by writing: “I watched this 117-minute movie on a rainy afternoon and it was just about perfect for the time and place. The final scene suggests a sequel. I hope it happens.” Red Notice has been popular with audiences. Deadline reports that the movie is currently the second-most-watched Netflix movie of all time, with a current watch time of 229 million hours all over the world. It only trails Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, at 282 million hours, but Deadline reports that Red Notice hopes to surpass Bird Box soon. Red Notice was even able to defeat Disney+’s Shang-Chi in streaming time, according to another report by Deadline.
