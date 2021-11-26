The Crown Season 5: Where Else Have We Seen Jonathan Pryce?

2022 promises to be a good year — and it’s not just because experts are hopeful that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast and crew of Harry Potter are also set to reunite next year, with most of them promising to appear for the grand reunion. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will lead the alums of the movie, while Chris Columbus, who had been heavily involved in the franchise’s behind-the-scenes, will head the crew. One important member of Potterverse that we shouldn’t expect to apparate into Hogwarts grounds is J.K. Rowling. It might seem bizarre for the brains of the Wizarding World to skip the reunion of the universe she herself created, but many people are assuming that her exclusion is due to her controversial comments about the trans community. Her statements have seen rebuked left and right, with the harshest condemnations coming from none other than Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Aside from the main cast, we’re also excited to see the Defense Against the Dark Arts professors who may make appearances at the reunion. DADA professors play critical moments in the Harry Potter universe, as Harry Potter’s interactions with them bring about events that shape the storyline. So far, we can confirm two professors who will be showing up at the reunion: Ian Hart, who played Sorcerer Stone‘s Professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Imelda Staunton, who played Order of the Phoenix‘s Dolores Umbridge. Hopefully, the rest will make it back into Hogwarts in time for the reunion. Who are the actors who played Defense Against the Dark Arts professors in Harry Potter? And where else have we seen them outside the Wizarding World?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO